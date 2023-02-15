Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Stock Up 8.4 %

CAL stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,911. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

