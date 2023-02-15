Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $24.72

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.64. Caleres shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 247,612 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Caleres Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $951.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,326,000 after buying an additional 81,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

