Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-4.52 EPS.

Caleres Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:CAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 635,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caleres by 76.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Caleres by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $363,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

