Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 19,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.38.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXBMF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.