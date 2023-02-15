Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.08.
CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19.
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
