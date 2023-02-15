Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

