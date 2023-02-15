Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
