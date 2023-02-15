Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,940.60

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,940.60 ($59.97) and traded as low as GBX 4,870 ($59.12). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,885 ($59.30), with a volume of 54,640 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,938.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,979.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.04.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

