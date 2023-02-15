Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
CKHGY stock remained flat at $51.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $52.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.
About Capitec Bank
