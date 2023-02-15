Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

CKHGY stock remained flat at $51.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $52.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

