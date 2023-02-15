Capstone Green Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%.

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

