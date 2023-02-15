Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Rowland Acquisition were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 689,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,525.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

