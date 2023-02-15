Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TRCA stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

