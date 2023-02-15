Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,333 Shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Build Acquisition were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Build Acquisition by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 375,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BGSX opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Build Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About Build Acquisition

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

