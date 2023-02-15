Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.60 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.60 billion and approximately $532.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.86 or 0.06952575 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00081423 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00029287 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059411 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010241 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025070 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,634,379,775 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
