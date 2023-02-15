Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

CJ traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 226,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,514. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.08 and a one year high of C$9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.05.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CJ. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

