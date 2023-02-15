CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
CardioGenics Stock Performance
CardioGenics Company Profile
CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.
