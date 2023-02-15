Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,601,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,966,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.
Carvana Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
Insider Transactions at Carvana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
