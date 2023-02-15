Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,601,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,966,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

