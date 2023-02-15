Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.
