Casper Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $421.75 million and $8.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,503,425,744 coins and its circulating supply is 10,750,650,181 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,501,854,644 with 10,749,181,892 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03709937 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,655,578.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

