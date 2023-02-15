Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $214.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.