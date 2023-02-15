CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 14.9% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $91.86 million and $6.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00220139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002913 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

