Celer Network Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $146.03 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

