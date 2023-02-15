Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 33,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,541. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($62.37) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

