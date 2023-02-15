Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Celsius worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

