Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 9,225 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $452.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

