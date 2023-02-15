CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 25,723 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. 930,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

