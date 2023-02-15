CenterBook Partners LP Buys 103,185 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 774.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 810,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

DX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 125,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DX shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading increased their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

