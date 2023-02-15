CenterBook Partners LP Buys 1,269 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.8 %

About Boston Beer

Shares of SAM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.88. 21,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $426.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.87.

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.