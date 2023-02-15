CenterBook Partners LP Buys 17,623 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

BA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.18. 1,317,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,047. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

