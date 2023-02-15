CenterBook Partners LP Buys 185,239 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,256 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,239 shares during the period. R1 RCM comprises approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 676,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,316. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About R1 RCM

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.