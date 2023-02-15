CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.52 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.7 %

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.05. 19,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

