CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 295.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,569 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Freshworks worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $13,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,283,341 shares of company stock valued at $18,904,547 and have sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshworks Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,994. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.