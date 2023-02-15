CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.40 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $726.00. 93,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,018. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.27 and a 200 day moving average of $685.71. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.