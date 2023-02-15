CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 262.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up approximately 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,815. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

