CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,941. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

