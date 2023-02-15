CenterBook Partners LP Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 668,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,708. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

