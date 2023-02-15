CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.67 and last traded at $86.86. Approximately 417,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,847,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

CF Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

