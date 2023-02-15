Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $786.96 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $786.96 million and $30,063.22 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

