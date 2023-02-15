Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.82

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.82 and traded as low as C$6.58. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 463,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.46.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

