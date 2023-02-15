Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.
Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.