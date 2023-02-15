Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Bank owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares during the period.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

