Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

CHKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,015. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 108.33% and a net margin of 83.72%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

