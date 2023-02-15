Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 639,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,341,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,085. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $327.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

