Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 58.8% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSSEP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

