Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
Chimera Investment Stock Down 5.0 %
NYSE:CIM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 1,164,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.51%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
