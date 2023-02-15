Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 1,164,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

