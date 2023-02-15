China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of China Coal Energy stock remained flat at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About China Coal Energy
