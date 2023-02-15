China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Performance
Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.63.
About China Resources Beer
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Beer (CRHKY)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.