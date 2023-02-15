China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

About China Resources Beer

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.