Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.82% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $342,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,648.20. 18,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,383. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,519.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,552.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.