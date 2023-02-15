Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.10 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.90 ($0.87). 1,262,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,244,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.87).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.73. The company has a market cap of £409.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.86.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
