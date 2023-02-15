Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $595.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chuy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

