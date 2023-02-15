Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ciena worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 34.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,570. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.